In three different operations Cooch Behar district police sieze cannabis, cough syrup

Cooch Behar district police seized cannabis and cough syrup in raids at different localities of Sitalkuchi block, about 60km from the district headquarters, on Sunday.

A source said a team from the Sitalkuchi police station recovered 39kg of ganja and a vehicle from the Maghpala area. Biswanath Sarkar, the house owner, managed to escape with his accomplice Neel Ratan Sarkar.

In Golenowhati’s Thakurpara, acting on source information, police raided Jiyarul Miah’s house and uncovered an improvised underground bunker. The haul included 2,242 bottles of Phensedyl, 843 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, and around 16kg of ganja.

In another raid at Hospital Para, police unearthed a similar bunker containing 1,794 bottles of Eskuf and 286 bottles of Phensedyl from the residence of one Ashida Bibi.

A police official confirmed that the entire process of search, seizure and arrest was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and was videographed. Police have registered separate cases under the NDPS Act in connection with all three operations.