IMD warns of thunderstorm, lightning and light rain in parts of Howrah and Hooghly

Parts of south Bengal may see a spell of thunderstorms this evening, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a nowcast warning for Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The alert, valid for the next three hours from 4:15 pm on Sunday, said some areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning and light rain.

“Light to moderate thunderstorms & lightning accompanied with light rain very likely to affect over some parts of Hooghly, Howrah districts during next 2-3 hours from 16:15, 08-03-2026.”

The forecast also mentioned the “possibility of lightning strike” during this period and advised people to remain cautious. “People are advised to stay in safe place during thunderstorm activity.”

The short-term warning comes even though the overall forecast for the coming week points to mostly dry weather in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

According to the seven-day forecast, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to see dry conditions on Sunday, with light rain or thundershowers possible at one or two places on Monday and Tuesday.

After that, dry weather is likely to continue for the rest of the week.

In North 24 Parganas, light rain or thundershowers may occur at one or two places from Monday to Wednesday. South 24 Parganas may see light rain at one or two places on Sunday and Monday and at a few places on Tuesday.

East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may also receive light rain or thundershowers at one or two places during the first few days of the forecast period before dry weather returns.

Bankura, Purulia, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman are likely to see isolated thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday before conditions turn dry. Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia may also get light rain at one or two places early in the week.

The Met office said there will be no large change in minimum temperatures over the next seven days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to remain steady for the next four days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–3°C during the next three days across the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.