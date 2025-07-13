IIM-Calcutta ‘rape’ case: Woman’s father claims no such incident took place

The alleged rape case of a woman by a student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta inside a hostel on the campus has taken a new turn, with her father claiming that the reported incident did not take place.

The accused student was arrested on Saturday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman, a police officer had said.

The alleged incident took place inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta on Friday, he said.

However, the woman’s father told reporters later on Saturday that his daughter met with an accident and suffered injuries.

“I received a call from my daughter around 9.40 pm on Friday. She told me she had fallen from a vehicle, lost consciousness and suffered injuries. Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter,” he said.

According to police, the woman stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session.

“She then became unconscious after consuming a drink laced with drugs at the hostel. The woman realised she had been raped after regaining consciousness," the officer had said.

Meanwhile, a court here on Saturday remanded the accused student to police custody till July 19.

The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court, after hearing both parties, granted police remand of the accused.

The student’s lawyer claimed before the court that IIM-Calcutta, situated at Joka on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, is a secure place with restricted entry, asserting that there was something amiss in the accusation.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.