IIM Calcutta student invites counsellor to hostel, rapes her after spiking drink with sedatives

A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, was arrested early on Saturday on the charge of raping a woman inside the boys’ hostel.

The student from Karnataka is accused of inviting the woman, a psychological counsellor by profession, to his room in the Lake View Hostel on Friday afternoon, spiking her drink with sedatives and raping her.

This is the third alleged rape in less than a year at an educational institution in Calcutta, after the RG Kar rape and murder last August and the alleged gang rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College on June 25.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, referred to as Paramanand Jain by some, was arrested from the hostel around 1am.

An officer said the accused and the complainant, 24, a South 24-Parganas resident, had met through a social media platform.

The woman’s complaint says she arrived at the hostel to counsel the student — whom she identifies as “my client” — around 11.45am on Friday. She says the student did not let her sign on the visitors’ register.

“He did not let me register my credentials at the gate. After entering the campus, he requested me to follow him to the hostel for privacy during the counselling,” the complaint letter says.

The complaint letter says the student took the woman to Room 151 — a single-boarder room — on the first floor of the hostel. He then offered her water from a steel bottle and pizza. “After consuming pizza and water I started to feel dizzy,” the complainant has written.

She says she suspected from the student’s eyes that he was in the habit of consuming drugs. When she asked him about this, he allegedly said he “was onto something”.

The woman says she wanted to go to the washroom to puke but he would not let her.

“He gave me an illogical reason of getting spotted by friends with a girl. While we were having a conversation over this, he suddenly pulled me by my hair. I slapped him in self-defence,” she writes.

“Then he tried to throttle me and hit my hand. Thereafter, I don’t remember much.”

The woman has written that in her “haziest of memory”, she remembers the student touching her inappropriately.

“When I regained consciousness (sometime in the afternoon), I found that I was on the bed of Paramanand at the boys’ hostel. As I stepped out of the room, I realised that he cunningly did not register my name,” she says.

The woman went to Thakurpukur police station on Friday night.

A woman constable noted her version down and accompanied her to the neighbouring (and jurisdictional) Haridevpur police station, where an FIR was lodged around 9pm. The police went to the campus a little past midnight.

Paramanand has been charged with Sections 64 (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, stupefying drugs, or other harmful substance with the intent to commit an offence), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He was produced before the Alipore court, which accepted public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal’s request to send the accused to police custody till July 19.

Paramanand’s lawyer Subrata Sardar said the complainant had gone to the student’s room after informing the hostel warden and security personnel. “The complaint is baseless,” he said.

The Haridevpur OC said in his forwarding note to the Alipore court that the accused had called the complainant “on the pretext of obtaining psychological counselling... at his hostel room”.

The note says: “After that the accused person offered the complainant lunch and water which she had taken and after taking the same the complainant felt dizziness and thereafter, the accused person did forceful sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent and thus committed rape upon the complainant.”

The woman’s father told reporters in the afternoon that his daughter had told him she had met with an accident.

“I received a call from her around 9.30pm (on Friday). She told me she fell from a car. I am not aware of any sexual assault,” he said.

A police officer said the woman had declined a medical examination on Saturday. She also refused to give her mobile phone and clothes to the police.

A senior officer at Lalbazar said: “We will speak to the hostel-in-charge. There are some inconsistencies.”

He added: “We are yet to know what the woman was doing between Friday afternoon and till the time she went to the police station. We don’t know whether she was on the campus till the time she decided to lodge a complaint.

“We have to speak to the security personnel on the campus. Usually, they don’t let outsiders enter without registering themselves.”

A statement issued by IIM Calcutta director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay on Saturday evening said the institution would cooperate with the investigation.

“During this course of investigation, we will refrain from commenting further... but will continue to monitor the situation... and take appropriate action as needed,” it said.