BTech to IIM: Rape accused described as ‘responsible and responsive’ by teachers

Paramanand, a 26-year-old student in the 2024–26 batch at IIM Calcutta, is originally from Karnataka and holds a BTech in mechanical engineering.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar — referred to by some as Paramanand Jain — was arrested from the Joka campus early on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman in the boys’ hostel.

Many of his batchmates and teachers at the institute expressed shock over the accusation.

“He would often volunteer to help others, whether with academic tasks or otherwise. This incident has come as a rude shock for us,” said one of his batchmates.

A teacher who taught him in his first year at IIM Calcutta described him as “responsible and responsive.” Paramanand is now in the second year.

“He had a solid academic track record. He was very involved in projects and paid a lot of attention,” the teacher said.

Paramanand had shared his excitement on LinkedIn last year after being admitted to IIM Calcutta.

“When Virat said that a 1% chance is good enough, I felt it. I am honored to have been offered admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. I am eager to learn from the esteemed faculty and collaborate with the best minds in the country. Gratitude to everyone who has supported me in this journey,” Paramanand wrote in a post that received more than 180 likes and 69 comments.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Paramanand studied mechanical engineering at RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru from 2018 to 2022. He served as president of both the Entrepreneurship Cell and the Kannada Sangha during his time there. The profile lists fluency in English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

He completed multiple internships, including as a sales and marketing intern with an FMCG company known for soft drinks, and as a trade intern at a multinational agri-business firm.

The profile also mentions that he attended EM Normandie Business School in France, where he pursued an MBA in International Business, Trade and Commerce from January to March 2024. He had earlier enrolled in an MBA program at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade but dropped out, according to the same profile.