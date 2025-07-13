MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 13 July 2025

BTech to IIM: Rape accused described as ‘responsible and responsive’ by teachers

According to his LinkedIn profile, Paramanand studied mechanical engineering at RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru from 2018 to 2022. He served as president of both the Entrepreneurship Cell and the Kannada Sangha during his time there. The profile lists fluency in English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu

Debraj Mitra Published 13.07.25, 08:39 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Paramanand, a 26-year-old student in the 2024–26 batch at IIM Calcutta, is originally from Karnataka and holds a BTech in mechanical engineering.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar — referred to by some as Paramanand Jain — was arrested from the Joka campus early on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman in the boys’ hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of his batchmates and teachers at the institute expressed shock over the accusation.

“He would often volunteer to help others, whether with academic tasks or otherwise. This incident has come as a rude shock for us,” said one of his batchmates.

A teacher who taught him in his first year at IIM Calcutta described him as “responsible and responsive.” Paramanand is now in the second year.

“He had a solid academic track record. He was very involved in projects and paid a lot of attention,” the teacher said.

Paramanand had shared his excitement on LinkedIn last year after being admitted to IIM Calcutta.

“When Virat said that a 1% chance is good enough, I felt it. I am honored to have been offered admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. I am eager to learn from the esteemed faculty and collaborate with the best minds in the country. Gratitude to everyone who has supported me in this journey,” Paramanand wrote in a post that received more than 180 likes and 69 comments.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Paramanand studied mechanical engineering at RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru from 2018 to 2022. He served as president of both the Entrepreneurship Cell and the Kannada Sangha during his time there. The profile lists fluency in English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

He completed multiple internships, including as a sales and marketing intern with an FMCG company known for soft drinks, and as a trade intern at a multinational agri-business firm.

The profile also mentions that he attended EM Normandie Business School in France, where he pursued an MBA in International Business, Trade and Commerce from January to March 2024. He had earlier enrolled in an MBA program at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade but dropped out, according to the same profile.

RELATED TOPICS

IIM Calcutta Arrest Rape BTech
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The big switch-off: AI171 crash probe report suggests fuel to engines was cut off

In the black box audio, one pilot is heard asking his colleague why he cut the fuel off, and the other pilot replies that he has not
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

We will organise a dedicated session with the pilot community to review the report together

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT