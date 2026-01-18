MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 18 January 2026

'If BJP can win in Kerala, why not in Bengal?' PM Modi emphasises party's victory in polls

Addressing a public meeting in Malda, Modi said the BJP’s success in regions where it had previously struggled demonstrated the party’s expanding footprint

Avijit Sinha, Soumya De Sarkar Published 18.01.26, 05:59 AM
The crowd at the meeting addressed by Narendra Modi in Malda on Saturday. Picture by Soumya De Sarkar

The crowd at the meeting addressed by Narendra Modi in Malda on Saturday. Picture by Soumya De Sarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to reinforce the BJP's narrative that it could win elections anywhere in India, citing the party’s recent victories in municipal polls in Maharashtra and at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting in Malda, Modi said the BJP’s success in regions where it had previously struggled demonstrated the party’s expanding footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP has won the municipal elections in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. We have also won in Kerala. These are places where the party had not won earlier, and these victories prove that we can also form a government in Bengal,” he said.

Modi also referred to the BJP’s electoral successes in the eastern states of Odisha, Assam and Bihar.

“For decades, eastern India’s politics were dominated by parties with regressive agendas. In recent years, these states have given historic mandates to the BJP and NDA,” he said.

Modi also raised some local and regional issues in his address, including the plight of mango growers, jute farmers, and people affected by river erosion.

He further claimed that the minimum support price for jute had increased during his tenure compared to the UPA regime.

PM pays homage

During the rally, the Prime Minister paid homage to Shibendu Sekhar Roy, a Hindu Mahasabha leader from Malda who played a key role in ensuring the district’s inclusion in India during the partition in 1947. State BJP leaders presented Modi with an oil painting of Roy at the event.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha member and son of the late leader, said: “It feels good that my father’s contribution has been recognised. The Prime Minister paying tribute to him is a matter of pride.”

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Kerala Maharashtra Election Result BJP North Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Judiciary should act to protect our Constitution, democracy: Mamata Banerjee

'The judiciary is the custodian of the Indian Constitution,' the chief minister said at the inauguration of a permanent building for the Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri
Muzaffar Iqbal Khan
Quote left Quote right

If two or three districts of Jammu can become a state, Rajouri & Poonch also have a right

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT