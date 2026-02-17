Life term for carpenter's murder in Alipurduar; court orders Rs 10 lakh compensation to family

The district and session judge’s court in Alipurduar on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a carpenter last year and directed the state government to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.

Banatu Roy was found guilty of fatally stabbing Prasenjit Roy on January 10 last year at Chalnirpak in Alipurduar 2 block. Sources said Prasenjit was returning home from the market when the incident occurred.

When the carpenter reached in front of his house, he saw Banatu, who was intoxicated, shouting abusive language.

According to the prosecution, when Prasenjit objected, Banatu attacked him from behind with a knife. The family members and neighbours rushed Prasenjit to the Alipurduar district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The following day, a complaint was filed at the Alipurduar police station. The police initiated a probe and arrested Banatu.

The trial commenced at the district and session judge’s court here, said sources.

“The court has ordered life imprisonment to Banatu Roy and the state government to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family. Altogether, 12 witnesses have deposed before the court during the trial process,” said Srila Majumder, the public

prosecutor.