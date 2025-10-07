Hill visitors flee devastation, find refuge in Siliguri after disastrous experience

Tourists stranded at various locations across the hills since Sunday’s deluge have begun descending to Siliguri since Sunday late evening.

The administration, police, civic bodies and tourism stakeholders have been providing necessary transportation and temporary accommodation.

“We have arranged free accommodation for the stranded tourists at the youth hostel at the Kanchenjunga Stadium, the Pantha Niwas (the civic body guest house) and the Agrasen Bhawan,” said mayor Gautam Deb on Monday.

To further help the returnees, Deb also inaugurated a help desk near the Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus (TNCBT) and announced a dedicated helpline

number (7557035194).

As of now, two major roads — NH110 (connecting Darjeeling) and NH10 (connecting Kalimpong and Sikkim) — are open to vehicular traffic, allowing hundreds of tourists to return to Siliguri.

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police have played a key role in assisting stranded visitors, particularly those affected by landslides that cut off

access routes.

According to a police source, around 3,300 tourists have been helped with transportation so far. “Alongside regular Volvo bus services, 45 additional Volvo buses, 20 buses from the North Bengal State Transport Corporation, and 150 small vehicles were arranged to facilitate the return of tourists so far,” the

source said.

To ensure continued support, the police have set up assistance booths at key locations, including New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, TNCBT, Bagdogra Airport, as well as at Sukna and Salugara.

“These arrangements were made to guide the large number of tourists who reached Siliguri without confirmed flight, rail, or bus tickets. Overnight accommodation was also arranged for 230 persons,” the source added.

Representatives from the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), the apex tourism body in the region, confirmed that while most tourists have been safely evacuated, some chose to stay

back voluntarily.

“Around 100 tourists left Mirik. Additionally, 70 people were evacuated from Tabakoshi in Jorebungalow and Sukhia blocks, 20 from Chamong, Tonglu and Tumling, and 70 more from Bijanbari block,” said Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of the HHTDN.

The tourism sector has taken a hit due to the latest natural calamity that killed at least 33 persons, left thousands homeless and damaged bridges and roads. Over the past 48 hours, many visitors have either cancelled or postponed their trips to Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Some have opted for other destinations such as Sikkim and the Dooars.

“The tourism industry is facing losses during what should have been a peak season. This comes as yet another setback after the GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) that hit Sikkim two years ago in October,” said Debashis Chakraborty, general secretary of the Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA).

In the Dooars, while some tourists have left private and government lodges, many have chosen to remain. In Madarihat, 15 tourists stranded at the Madarihat Tourist Lodge were rescued with the help of an excavator after Holong, a local stream, washed away a wooden bridge that linked the lodge to the main town.