Heavy rain likely in north Bengal till August 15 due to formation of low pressure area: IMD

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday as a result of which, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the northern districts of West Bengal till August 15, the IMD said.

The low pressure system is likely to become more marked over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to occur in several south Bengal districts till August 16, it said.

The IMD said that the sub-Himalayan districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 15.

It said that the north Bengal districts are likely to receive heavy downpour owing to the collective effects of the low pressure area, an active monsoon trough in the region and strong moisture incursion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.