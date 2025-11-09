Guest who sweetens countless lives: Siliguri sweet seller funds medical dreams

He not only sells sweets for a living, he sweetens lives.

Mrinmoy Ghosh, a sweet shop owner from Jamaldaha Cooch Behar, along with a team of medical students, received a standing ovation at the third edition of the IIHM Presents The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence 2025 North Bengal in association with The Bhawanipur Education Society College & PCM Group & co-sponsored by SiP Abacus on Saturday at Birla Divya Jyoti School auditorium in Uttarayon, Siliguri.

He was no awardee. True to his humble nature, Ghosh did not wish to receive any award himself. As he firmly refused, organisers decided to invite him so that he could give away scholarships to others. Along with him, five medical students pursuing their studies with Ghosh’s support were invited on stage to present the awards.

Thunderous applause filled the auditorium when the spotlight turned to the man of extraordinary compassion.

From his sweet shop beside the state highway, Ghosh gives hope and comfort to countless underprivileged people.

Every morning, birds and stray dogs gather outside his shop. Ghosh begins his day by feeding them.

Once the shop opens, more magic happens.

At least 70 hungry people receive a freshly cooked meal from him — beggars, elderly mothers and the destitute — all served with a bowl of rice and a spoonful of love.

But Ghosh’s dream doesn’t end with feeding the hungry.

Through his organisation “Pancha Pandav”, he has become the guiding light for many meritorious yet impoverished students who once thought studying medicine or engineering was beyond their reach.

Today, thanks to his efforts, 31 doctors, 28 engineers, and 71 current medical students owe their education to his generosity — an unbelievable statistic born of a sweet-seller’s earnings.

From providing free meals to cancer patients to covering wedding expenses for poor girls and clothing for helpless elders, Ghosh’s kindness touches every corner of his community.

On the wall of his shop hangs a simple sign that sums up his philosophy: “Free food for cancer patients and persons with special needs.”

He never calls himself a social worker. Smiling face, he simply says: “I have struggled a lot to become who I am, so it feels good to do something for others.”

Residents lovingly call him Babua Da. Ministers, bureaucrats and dignitaries visit his shop, sometimes take pictures with him. For Ghosh, his greatest reward is seeing a hungry person smile.

The five medical students who accompanied Ghosh to the awards function on Saturday are from humble backgrounds who would have never been able to pursue medicine without financial support of Ghosh and

his organisation.

One of them is Mehebuba Patowari from Haldibari, the daughter of an ASHA health worker and a farmer. For her education, Ghosh gives her a monthly scholarship.

“Babua Da is like god to us. Without him, I couldn’t have continued my studies. He buys my medical textbooks and gives me a scholarship every month which covers my hostel and other expenses,” said a grateful Mehebuba.

Farmer’s son Somanath Pal from Burdwan said: “I come from a very poor family — my father is a farmer. Studying medicine was impossible for someone like me. But Babua Da supporting me with monthly scholarships and study materials. Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

As Barry O’Brien narrated Ghosh’s story, the audience stood up on their feet for a standing ovation.

One of north Bengal’s tourism pioneers, Supratim (Raj) Basu, also give away scholarships to students.

O’Brien spoke about Basu’s endeavours to promote homestay tourism, a concept growing in popularity. The audience clapped in appreciation of “Tourism Gandhi”, as Basu is often called, for his pioneering contributions to promote rural and homestay tourism. Basu introduced India’s first officially recognised homestay tourism model in the rural hamlet of Tinchuley in the Darjeeling district, which not only empowered local communities but also reshaped the concept of sustainable and community-based tourism.