GTA gears up to gift Kurseong a stadium, Monteviot tea estate to host football facility

Kurseong sports buffs may soon have a football stadium of their own, as the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has initiated steps to develop sports infrastructure at the Monteviot tea estate located adjacent to the hill town.

Confirming the development, GTA’s chief executive Anit Thapa said discussions were underway with the owners of the tea estate to develop a stadium on around three acres of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have received a positive response and are hopeful that the project will be finalised soon,” said Thapa.

Kurseong, located around 40km from Siliguri, is a prominent tourist destination.

Often referred to as the “Land of the White Orchid”, the hill town is surrounded by picturesque landscapes and some of the world’s most renowned tea plantations.

Representatives of the Kurseong Football Association (KFA) said it was a longstanding demand of the residents that a stadium should come up in the town.

According to them, an initial attempt to set up a stadium dates back nearly five decades to 1976, when land was identified below the All India Radio station near Kurseong.

However, the project failed to materialise. Another effort was made during the tenure of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha-led GTA, but that initiative was also eventually shelved.

In November last year, a group of local sports enthusiasts formed the Kurseong Stadium Nirman Committee and launched a series of campaigns in December to press for the construction of the sports infrastructure.

These included a signature drive, a large procession, and the submission of a memorandum to the GTA authorities.

Crispin Chettri, the current coach of the Indian women’s national football team and a native of Kurseong, also participated in the campaign.

Sudip Rai, secretary of the newly formed committee and also the KFA secretary, said they recently met Thapa and submitted a memorandum, requesting immediate steps for the implementation of the project.

“During talks, we learned that the proposed site has been identified at the Monteviot tea estate. We are hopeful that this longstanding demand of the town’s sports lovers will finally be fulfilled,” Rai said.