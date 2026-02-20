Gorkhaland-backer hops from BJP to Trinamool, MLA's shift points at future betterment

B.P. Sharma (Bajgain), the BJP Kurseong MLA who had embarrassed his party for years by questioning the BJP’s lack of initiative to form the Gorkhaland state, on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress in Calcutta.

Bengal's ruling Trinamool has been against the formation of Gorkhaland from the start.

Moments after joining Trinamool, Bajgain said that no one was serious about Gorkhaland.

Speaking to The Telegraph over the phone from Calcutta on Thursday, Bajgain said: “No one is sincere about the demand. I raised the issue of Gorkhaland four times in the (Bengal) Assembly but no one supported me, neither political parties nor even the public.”

The Kurseong MLA said that even the general public in Darjeeling had turned “reactionless”.

Asked by this newspaper why a purportedly staunch supporter of Gorkhaland state decided to join a party against the demand, Bajgain said: “BJP will not create Gorkhaland. At least Trinamool is for development. Our region is neglected in terms of development compared to other parts of the state.”

Bajgain said that he did not consider joining Darjeeling based regional parties. “This is because all regional parties are ultimately tied to the national parties. It is better to connect directly,” said Bajgain.

After Bajgain joined Trinamool, there were whispers in the political corridors about his being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by his new party.

“I do not want to talk about this as I have not joined with any dreams. I will follow the script of the party,” said Bajgain, when asked about any Rajya Sabha seat in the offing.

Bista on Bajgain

The Kurseong MLA has had bitter ties with the BJP, especially the party's Darjeeling MP, Raju Bista, for the past few years. While being in the BJP, Bajgain had even contested the last Lok Sabha election from Darjeeling against Bista, labelling him as an “outsider”,

On Bajgain's defection, Bista said: “I believe all the people in the hills are aware that he (Bajgain) served his personal interest, instead of the people from Kurseong constituency…..It is a well-known fact that he had been acting as the unofficial Trinamool spokesperson in the hills."

“As we say in Darjeeling, for those who die there’s the earth, and for those who want to go, there’s the road,” added Bista, implying that Bajgain was free to do what he wanted.

“As far as the BJP or the people of Kurseong constituency are concerned, his joining Trinamool is of no concern,” said Bista, recalling how poorly Bajgain had fared in the 2024 Lok Sabha election against him.

Bajgain had secured only 7,447 votes out of a total valid 13.9 lakh votes, fewer than Nota's 18,021, whereas Bista secured 6.79 lakh votes.

A political observer said that Bajgain’s entry in Trinamool "might not make a huge difference". "However, it may strengthen the narrative that the BJP is not inclined towards solving Darjeeling’s political problems," he said.