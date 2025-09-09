Fresh landslides cut off Sikkim, NH10 blocked as heavy rain lashes sub-Himalayan Bengal

The incessant monsoonal rainfall that occurred across sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim since late Sunday evening triggered fresh landslides in Sikkim.

On Monday morning, traffic on National Highway 10 snapped between Singtam and Rangpo in Sikkim as a major slide occurred near 20th Mile, Bardang.

The NH10 is the arterial road that connects Sikkim and the hill district of Kalimpong with Siliguri and the rest of the country.

The administration took on the task of removing the debris, but persistent rainfall affected work. Vehicle bound for Singtam and Gangtok from Rangpo and vice-versa had to take detours via alternative routes.

The rainfall also affected road connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang in north Sikkim. Traffic movement stopped on the new Toong Naga Road due to multiple blockages along the road, and also because the road sank in some places.

“Vehicles bound for Chungthang from Mangan and vice-versa had to take the route via Sangkalang,” said a source.

From Monday, the state tourism and civil aviation department started issuing permits for tourists interested in visiting Lachung and its surrounding areas after a gap of around four months. The first batch of tourists reached Lachung.

In Mangan, the Sikkim district close to the China border, Chungthang is the junction from where roads head for Lachen and Lachung.

The downpour also led to fresh slides between Chungthang and Lachen. On Sunday, officials of the tourism and civil aviation department said it would take some more time to open Lachen to tourists.

“We are keeping fingers crossed as monsoon rain is continuing in the region. Only a fortnight or so is left after which tourists will start pouring into north Bengal and Sikkim,” said Debasish Maitra, who runs a travel house in Siliguri.

In the Gyalshing district of Sikkim, connectivity between Uttaray and Chewabhanjyang, near the India-Nepal border, got snapped because of a landslide at Bhalualay.

“Work is in progress in all sites to clear the debris. At the 20th Mile on NH10, a taxi got stuck in the landslide, but no casualties have been reported,” said a source.

While stakeholders of the tourism industry are concerned about the weather conditions, Met Office sources said rainfall was likely to continue for a few more days.

“The southwest monsoon is still active in the sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim. There is a forecast of more rainfall during the next three to four days,” said a weather expert.