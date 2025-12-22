MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 December 2025

Four members of family charred to death in fire at house in Bengal's Howrah

An investigation is underway to ascertain how the kuchcha house caught fire

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 22.12.25, 12:16 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Four members of a family were tragically charred to death in a house fire in Howrah district of West Bengal, officials reported on Monday morning.

The incident took place around midnight in Sauria village, under the jurisdiction of Joypur police station, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims have been identified as Durjodhan Dolui (72), his son Dudhkumar Dolui (45), daughter-in-law Shibani Dolui (40), and granddaughter Shampa Dolui (15).

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the kuchcha house caught fire, officials added.

Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, they said.

“The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Uluberia for post-mortem examination,” officials confirmed.

The family was reportedly very poor, with Dudhkumar also having a son who works as a migrant labourer outside the state, officials said.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand and India announce free trade agreement to boost bilateral trade

Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of the deal
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma during the Masters' Union convocation ceremony as the chief guest, in Gurugram, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

After 2023 World Cup final, I was completely distraught, didn't want to play anymore

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT