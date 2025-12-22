Four members of family charred to death in fire at house in Bengal's Howrah

Four members of a family were tragically charred to death in a house fire in Howrah district of West Bengal, officials reported on Monday morning.

The incident took place around midnight in Sauria village, under the jurisdiction of Joypur police station, they said.

The victims have been identified as Durjodhan Dolui (72), his son Dudhkumar Dolui (45), daughter-in-law Shibani Dolui (40), and granddaughter Shampa Dolui (15).

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the kuchcha house caught fire, officials added.

Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, they said.

“The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Uluberia for post-mortem examination,” officials confirmed.

The family was reportedly very poor, with Dudhkumar also having a son who works as a migrant labourer outside the state, officials said.