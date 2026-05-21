Former MLA marries for ‘third time’ to get pension, registers marriage after 52 years

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Khageswar Roy and his wife Pratima officially registered their marriage on Wednesday, 52 years after he had tied the nuptial knot with her in a traditional ceremony.

The couple signed the marriage registration documents in the chamber of advocate Samiran Ghosh near Thana More in Jalpaiguri, before completing the legal formalities at the Jalpaiguri sadar subdivisional court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy, who served four terms as MLA of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district, retired as a primary school teacher in 2011 and receives a teacher’s pension.

However, after his tenure as the MLA ended on May 4, he had been making repeated trips between Calcutta and Jalpaiguri to complete paperwork related to the former legislators’ pension scheme.

“During my visits to Calcutta, the officials told me that to avail the pension, legal proof of the marriage is necessary. Hence, we carried out the formality today,” Roy said.

Speaking to newspersons, the 75-year-old former MLA recalled that he and Pratima had married on April 17, 1974, in accordance with traditional social customs.

When the couple celebrated 50 years of married life in 2024, they arranged a ceremonial remarriage as was the social custom in the presence of nearly 5,000 guests.

Despite sharing a long family life with two sons, two daughters and grandchildren, the couple had to undergo legal marriage registration for the first time.

“It is like getting married for the third time. At my age, it is indeed a memorable experience,” Roy said in a jovial mood.

Commenting on their “marriage for the third time,” Pratima said the registration was held solely to meet her husband’s pension requirements.

“We have planned a small gathering at home with some friends and relatives. A sumptuous meal has been arranged for them,” she said.