Contraband seized in two north districts as police bust drug and cattle smuggling rackets

Police in Malda and Cooch Behar seized cough syrup, narcotics and cattle from different locations over the past 24 hours.

A team from Malda's Englishbazar police station intercepted a pick-up van at a checkpoint in Sadullahpur on Tuesday night. They found 25 sacks containing 7,500 cough syrup bottles, worth around ₹16.8 lakh.

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The driver, Md Mabud Ali, a resident of Mijapur in Kaliachak, was arrested. The police also seized the vehicle.

The Englishbazar police station, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Safeda Bibi alias Safeda Khatun and Toufik Sheikh while they were loitering on NH12 near the Gour Malda Station on Tuesday.

Six packets of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin), weighing 619 grams, were recovered from a lunchbox the duo was carrying.

The pair was arrested. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them.

In Cooch Behar, a team from the Pundibari police station intercepted three vehicles at Singimari Pachunir Par, an area under the jurisdiction of the Patlakhawa panchayat, early on Wednesday.

They found 10 cattle concealed in the vehicles. They were being illegally smuggled to Assam.

The police nabbed four occupants of the vehicle because they could not produce any valid documents for transporting cattle.

Those arrested are Aminur Islam Ahmed, Abul Kalam Azad, Rashidul Islam and Ziyarul, residents of Assam's Barpeta district.