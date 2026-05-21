Relief for scars as laser unit debuts at AIIMS Kalyani for advanced burn care

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani, on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art CO2 laser unit under its department of burns and plastic surgery to help patients with severe scars.

The hi-tech unit was formally inaugurated by BJP Rajya Sabha MP and AIIMS board member Samik Bhattacharya.

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The facility, officials claimed, is the first such advanced laser treatment unit to be introduced in any government hospital in the country.

Equipped with modern technology for reconstructive and aesthetic treatment, the new unit is expected to benefit a large number of patients, particularly acid burn survivors and people suffering from scarring and various skin-related complications.

The facility will also offer aesthetic and cosmetic procedures at affordable rates.

The high-end fractional CO2 laser system was procured through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Airports Authority of India.

“By integrating sophisticated modalities into a public healthcare setting, AIIMS Kalyani will make advanced treatment accessible to common people,” Bhattacharya said.

Doctors said Fractional CO2 laser technology plays a key role in skin rejuvenation, scar revision and tissue repair.

The complex also has several other modern biomedical devices, including Nd:YAG Laser with IPL, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Microneedling Radiofrequency (MNRF), Hydrafacial systems and the advanced Triton Radiofrequency with IPL platform.

AIIMS, Kalyani, executive director, Arvind Sinha said: “Under reconstructive and burn care, the unit will provide treatment for post-burn scar revision, traumatic scars, vascular lesions and pigmentation disorders.”

Head of the department of burns and plastic surgery Gaurab Ranjan Chaudhuri said the facility would improve access to advanced skin and cosmetic treatments in eastern India. “Its advanced skin resurfacing and repair capabilities will help in acne scar removal, stretch mark reduction and overall skin rejuvenation. The unit will also provide non-surgical lifting, anti-ageing treatment, facial contouring, skin tightening and therapies for wrinkles and fine lines, and specialised procedures involving fillers and Botulinum injections,” he said.

He added that cosmetic procedures such as laser hair reduction, tattoo removal and hairfall treatment would also be available. The centre will also provide specialised therapeutic procedures for dry eye syndrome, hyperhidrosis, facial muscle hyperactivity and masseter hypertrophy.