Congress leader detained for ‘death threats’ to TMC leader in North Dinajpur

Manjar Habib, a Congress leader in North Dinajpur’s Chakulia, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of issuing death threats to a Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Abdullah.

A source said a heated argument broke out between Habib and Abdullah at the Goalpokhar-II BDO office premises on Tuesday. As tensions escalated, police from Chakulia police station arrived and detained Habib.

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Abdullah later lodged a complaint at the police station. He alleged that Habib threatened him with dire consequences and issued death threats during the altercation.

Following the complaint, the police formally arrested Habib.

Habib denied the accusations and claimed that he had been to the BDO block for personal work and was mistreated by some Trinamool leaders there.

“I have been falsely implicated in the case for political reasons,” he said.

Firearm arrest

Suman Saha, a Trinamool worker, was arrested from his home in Madhya Sahapara, in ward 10 of South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur town, on Wednesday afternoon for possession of illegal firearms.

Saha works at a local college.

The police raided his house and found a sophisticated firearm and six rounds of live ammunition.

Saha could not furnish any documents to prove that he legally owned these items, and was arrested.

Police are interrogating him for more information.