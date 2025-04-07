MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 07 April 2025

Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee detained in Kolkata ahead of protest march over school jobs case

Protesting the illegalities in the appointment process, BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP, called for a march from Exide Crossing to Kalighat, a distance of around 2 km. Banerjee's residence is located in Kalighat area

PTI Published 07.04.25, 03:06 PM
Locket Chatterjee detained by the police at Exide More during the BJP Yubo Morcha's Kalighat Abhijan.

Locket Chatterjee detained by the police at Exide More during the BJP Yubo Morcha's Kalighat Abhijan. The Telegraph Online

Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, along with other party functionaries, were detained by the police on Monday as they were set to embark upon a protest march in Kolkata alleging the failure of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to protect the interests of school teachers who had got their jobs through honest means.

The Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staffers in West Bengal government-run and aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

Protesting the illegalities in the appointment process, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, called for a march from Exide Crossing to Kalighat, a distance of around 2 km. Banerjee's residence is located in Kalighat area.

Police personnel, present at the site in large numbers, detained Chatterjee and other functionaries as they were set to embark upon the march, a BJYM official said.

Chatterjee and the other party functionaries raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they were taken away in a police vehicle.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Bengal School Job Scam Locket Chatterjee Mamata Banerjee
