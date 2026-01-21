Firearms, ammunition seized in Malda, two arrested in raids

Malda police seized a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition in separate raids from the Kaliachak and Englishbazar police station areas of the district and arrested two persons, including a resident of Murshidabad district.

Avijit Banerjee, the superintendent of police of Malda, said the seized weapons were allegedly brought to the district for sale in the clandestine arms market.

According to Banerjee, Mainu Hassan — from Lalgola's Mirzatpur in Murshidabad district — was arrested near Milki, within the Englishbazar police station area, on Monday night.

The police recovered 10 improvised pipe-guns, one 7mm semi-automatic pistol, one round of live cartridge for the pipe guns and four rounds of live cartridges for the pistol was found on him.

Kaliachak police also arrested Anarul Haque from Golapganj and seized four 7mm pistols, eight magazines and 20 rounds of live cartridges from him on Monday.

“Earlier, illegal firearms made in Bihar's Munger used to be smuggled into the district. We are investigating whether the arrested persons had links with arms traders in Bihar. We suspect they are associated with an interstate network dealing in illegal firearms,” said Banerjee.

A police source said seven mm pistols are popular.

“Such pistols fetch around ₹50,000 each in the illegal market. The seizure is significant as these weapons could have fallen into the hands of criminals,” a police officer said.

The police are also checking whether the arrested duo have ever been involved in illegal arms trafficking, said a source.