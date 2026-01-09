Fire breaks out at Gangasagar mela premises in Bengal, no casualties reported

A fire erupted at the Gangasagar Mela premises in the early hours of Friday, destroying several temporary shelters near bathing ghat No. 2 on Sagardwip island in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, officials said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, they added.

The blaze occurred a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the annual pilgrimage fair.

Fire department sources said the fire broke out in a temporary hut and rapidly spread to nearby structures, many of which were constructed using ‘hogla’ (straw), a highly flammable material. The close proximity of the makeshift shelters further contributed to the swift spread of the flames, officials said.

Two fire engines were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Although the fire was eventually doused, officials said firefighting efforts were hampered by the island’s remote location and logistical challenges.

Temporary structures destroyed in the fire included camps belonging to the police and voluntary organisations, as well as shelters set up by the information and cultural affairs department, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, they added.

Senior officials from the police and fire department are present at the site to assess the damage and carry out a detailed investigation, officials said.