Malda varsity showcauses two professors over alleged 'inappropriate' activities

Two senior professors of Gour Banga University (GBU), who are also members of the university’s executive council — the highest decision-making body of the varsity — were issued show cause notices on Tuesday over alleged “inappropriate” activities.

Sanatan Das, a professor of mathematics, and Debabrata Debnath, the dean of law, library science, and education, who is also a professor of education, were served with notices by the registrar, Jyotsna Saha, citing allegations of “gross misconduct, willful insubordination, obstruction to official work and conduct prejudicial to the interests of

the university”.

A source said that Sadhan Saha — a senior professor from the Bengali department and a council member — may also be served a notice on the same grounds.

Das, Debnath, Saha, and a few other professors gathered at the chamber of the vice-chancellor (VC), Asish Bhattacharjee, to protest against the replacement of the previous registrar, Biswajit Das, allegedly without informing the council.

The VC reportedly informed them that he would meet them after a virtual meeting with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The situation turned tense when the VC allegedly directed his security personnel to record the protesting professors on a cell phone, prompting them to object.

The showcause notices have triggered fresh unrest within the university. A source said teachers, students and non-teaching staff are being mobilised to protest what they describe as “autocratic functioning” of the VC.

Das expressed his disappointment. “We went to discuss issues with the VC and register our objections as council members. We are surprised that showcause notices were issued to members at the instructions of the VC, who appears to be superseding the council.”

Debnath said: “We were served showcause notices, though many others were present. Why were only a few selected? We believe the stability and calm of the varsity are being deliberately disturbed as the Assembly elections are approaching.”

Sadhan Saha, who is also the state-appointed nominee in the council, said that the VC must abide by council resolutions and cannot issue showcause notices “at will”.

Repeated calls to Asish Bhattacharjee, the VC, went unanswered. He later responded to a text message saying he was “out of station”.