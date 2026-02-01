Excise department eye on illicit liquor from Sikkim

The state excise department has opened two new checkpoints along the Bengal–Sikkim border in a bid to prevent the illegal entry of non–duty paid and fake liquor from Sikkim into Bengal.

Sujit Das, the special excise commissioner (enforcement) of north Bengal, said that the department opened two new checkpoints—one at Jorebunglow and another at Munsong — both major entry points for illicit liquor along the Bengal-Sikkim border. A mobile flying squad has been deployed at Reshi, another known entry point for illegal liquor from Sikkim. A checkpoint at Labarbotey (Melli) has already been functioning for the past three years.

“Based on credible inputs, we have learned that apart from the illegal inflow of non–duty paid liquor from Sikkim into Bengal, some units operating in the Sikkim border areas are manufacturing fake liquor and smuggling it into our state,” Das said.

“This not only causes a huge loss of revenue to the government but also poses a serious health risk, as no quality control measures are followed during production,” he said, underlining the need for checkpoints.

With assistance from the respective district administrations and district excise teams, the new checkpoints have been operating round the clock for the past 48 hours.

“Our main objective is to completely curb the entry of fake liquor into Bengal,” said the excise official.

Sources said the check-post at Jorethang has been set up to prevent illegal liquor inflow through Jorethang, Singla, Tukvar and Darjeeling, while the Munsong check-post will monitor routes through Rangpo, Munsong and Kalimpong.

Earlier, fake liquor used to enter Bengal from Bhutan through Kalikhola, Gomtu and Chamurchi along the India–Bhutan border, affecting the adjacent areas of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. “However, such smuggling stopped after the Bhutan government increased liquor prices,” said an official.