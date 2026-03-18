TMC delegation calls on Bengal CEO, questions delay in supplementary roll release

A TMC delegation met West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and raised questions over alleged discrepancies in the post-SIR electoral rolls and the "delay" in publication of supplementary lists.

The delegation, which included TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Partha Bhowmick, along with state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, called on the CEO on Tuesday evening.

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Raising concerns over conflicting voter figures, Moitra said, "On February 28, when the post-SIR electoral roll was published, the number of voters in West Bengal was stated to be over 7,04,59,000.

"However, on March 15, when the Election Commission announced the poll dates, the number of voters was stated to be 6,44,52,609. How can there be two different figures?" Moitra said.

She further questioned the transparency of the process, asking, "Who are the voters included on the list and who have been excluded? We have sought clarity on this from the CEO." The TMC leaders also pressed for a timeline on the publication of the supplementary electoral rolls, particularly concerning nearly 60 lakh voters who are currently under adjudication.

Bhattacharya said, "We have asked when the complete supplementary voter list will be published and when the fate of these under-adjudication voters will be decided, especially since the nomination process is approaching fast." According to the delegation, officials indicated that a supplementary list may be published by Friday or Saturday, but no clarity was given on when the entire list would be out.

The TMC also alleged that directions of the Supreme Court were not being fully implemented in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state, and that there was a lack of coordination with the Calcutta High Court.

The CEO and Election Commission officials on Tuesday held a meeting with a high-level committee constituted by the Supreme Court, in the presence of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujay Paul and special observer Subrata Gupta.

Gupta later told reporters, "A supplementary list will be published on Friday or Saturday. Around 20 lakh names have been resolved."

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