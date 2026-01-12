Ex-militants of KLO fast for jobs, 'state government should hire us as home guards'

Former militants and linkmen of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) began a relay hunger strike in front of the Cooch Behar municipal office on Monday, demanding their recruitment as special home guards.

The protesters alleged that the identity verification of 155 surrendered KLO militants and linkmen had been completed nearly five years ago by district police, but none of them had been appointed as home guards so far.

“Despite repeated memoranda submitted to the administration as well as multiple demonstrations held in front of the district magistrate’s office, we remain unemployed till date. That’s why we have launched this relay hunger strike today (Sunday),” said Bihari Karjee, secretary of the welfare committee of the surrendered KLO militants and linkmen, said.

“We will not withdraw the hunger strike until our demands are met,” Karjee added.

A relay hunger strike is a form of protest where a group of people take turns fasting in shifts so that they can sustain their agitation for a long time.

The KLO is a banned militant and separatist organisation operating in parts of the Northeast and north Bengal, which seeks to create a separate Kamtapur state for the Koch-Rajbanshi community. However, over the years, the movement has faced crackdowns. Many KLO activists have also willingly surrendered to the government.

According to the protesters, after the Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal in 2011, KLO activists and their linkmen were encouraged to return to the mainstream with the assurance that the state government would provide them employment.

They pointed out that so far, around 350 surrendered KLO activists and linkmen were appointed as special home guards.

“In 2021, the documents of 155 such surrendered KLO activists were collected for similar appointments, but the process remained incomplete,” said a protester.

He said that the prolonged delay has led to frustration among those waiting for jobs for years.

“After surrendering, we had hoped for timely employment and returning to normal life, but we are growing older now and are still jobless,” he added.

Karjee said they were firm in their demand. “We have been waiting since 2021 for the appointment of 155 candidates, but nothing has been done. They should be appointed as special home guards immediately, or else, we will continue our hunger strike,” he said.