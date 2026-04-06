MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Election Commission to deploy 3,000 more armed personnel to ensure safety in Bengal polls

The personnel are expected to start arriving in the state from April 13 in a phased manner; The commission had already planned the deployment of 2,400 companies of central forces across the state

PTI Published 06.04.26, 06:41 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

To ensure peaceful polling in West Bengal, the EC has decided to deploy 3,000 armed police personnel from other states, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, supplementing the already substantial presence of central forces for the first phase of elections slated for April 23, a senior official said on Monday.

"Given the sensitivity of the elections, it has been decided to augment the existing forces with around 3,000 armed police personnel from other states. A large contingent of the additional forces will be drawn from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh," the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The personnel are expected to start arriving in the state from April 13 in a phased manner, he said.

The commission has already planned the deployment of 2,400 companies of central forces across the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the EC rejected a plea by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, who sought to be relieved from his newly assigned role as a police observer in Tamil Nadu, citing medical reasons.

The Commission directed Sarkar to assume charge by Monday, sources said.

Sarkar was appointed as police observer for several constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram.

"The request for exemption has not been accepted, and he has been asked to report for duty immediately," an official said.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Election Commission West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why this Assembly election is Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s toughest poll battle

Seen against tough fights of the past, all should have been hunky dory for the ruling Trinamool. On the surface the party has kept a brave face, but under the layers a section betrays jitters
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma (R) pays a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka on April 6, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

India is willing to rebuild ties with Bangladesh with a forward-looking approach

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT