TMC MP Mitali Bag alleges attack on car in Hooghly, BJP denies charge; EC seeks report

TMC MP Mitali Bag on Monday alleged that her vehicle was attacked and vandalised by BJP supporters in West Bengal’s Hooghly district while she was on her way to attend a rally of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the final phase of election campaigning. The BJP denied the allegation, calling it a “drama”, while the Election Commission sought a report on the incident.

Bag, the Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh, claimed the incident took place at Goghat when her convoy was passing near the election office of BJP candidate Prashanta Digar.

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In a Facebook Live video, an emotional Bag alleged that miscreants backed by the BJP hurled stones at her vehicle, damaging its window panes.

Referring to herself as a Dalit woman, the Arambagh MP said she was heading to Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting “when some lathi-wielding BJP workers sitting before the office of the BJP candidate Prashanta Digar blocked the way and threw stones at our vehicle”.

Bag said she was seated in the front seat of the MUV while several party workers were travelling in the rear seats.

Seeking intervention from the Election Commission, she said authorities must “take responsibility” and accused the BJP of launching an unprovoked attack on TMC workers and a woman MP.

“The BJP talks high about the safety of women, but see how they treat a woman MP, a Dalit woman from the Bagdi community. CEO Manoj Agarwal, in a recent visit, alleged that TMC workers are terrorising people in the area. But Mr Agarwal, please check the facts,” she said.

Bag later visited a local health centre, claiming she had been hit by shattered glass pieces. Visuals showed medical staff wheeling her inside the facility.

The TMC shared the video on its official social media handles and said: “The attack on a woman Dalit MP by BJP goons shows the true nature of the fascist party.”

“TMC will not take this lying down, and the people of Bengal will respond to the attack on a woman MLA by BJP hooligans in the votes,” party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

A Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) official confirmed that a report had been sought and security forces were present at the spot.

“We have sought the CCTV report. We are also checking the Facebook Live done by the MP.”

Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said there was no attack on Bag and instead claimed TMC supporters had targeted BJP workers.

“To divert attention, Bag is now staging a drama,” Sarkar said.

Former BJP Arambagh unit president Biman Ghosh also alleged that BJP workers were attacked while campaigning for candidate Prashant Digar.

“While campaigning was underway, some miscreants led by Goghat Trinamool leader Sanjay Khan attacked our workers with sticks, bricks, rods and firearms. Nearly 50 people have been injured, and 20 were admitted to a hospital. Our candidate’s vehicle was also vandalised. Mitali Bag is staging a drama to suppress the incident,” Ghosh claimed.

Khan denied the BJP’s allegations and claimed BJP workers had entered the locality and hurled bombs at residents belonging to a minority community.