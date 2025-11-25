MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Election Commission calls TMC delegation for talks on November 28 amid SIR exercise

The EC pointed out that Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien had requested for an appointment for a delegation of party MPs

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 25.11.25, 02:40 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Election Commission has scheduled a meeting with the Trinamool Congress on Friday, following the party’s request for time with the poll panel amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

In a letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee, the Commission informed her that a Trinamool delegation, consisting of its authorised representative and four additional members, may meet the poll body’s top officials at 11 am on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC noted that Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien had sought an appointment for a delegation of party MPs. "The Commission always welcomes regular interaction with political parties for constructive dialogue.

"Accordingly, the Commission has considered the party's request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation comprising of the authorised representative of the party along with four other members for a meeting at 11 am on November 28...," the poll panel said.

O'Brien had written to the EC on Sunday seeking time.

The meeting comes as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asking for his “immediate intervention” on two issues.

She flagged the state CEO’s direction to district election officers not to employ contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra personnel for the Special Intensive Revision, the voter list cleanup drive, or any other poll-related work.

The second issue she raised concerns an EC proposal to set up polling booths inside private residential complexes.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Last time SIR was done over 2 years, why the terrible rush now, asks Mamata Banerjee

Bengal chief minister challenges Election Commission: ‘To satisfy which political party are you pushing people to the brink of death?’
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members stage a protest demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, (inset) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Quote left Quote right

Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore was not an accident but a plain and simple murder

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT