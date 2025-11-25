Election Commission calls TMC delegation for talks on November 28 amid SIR exercise

The Election Commission has scheduled a meeting with the Trinamool Congress on Friday, following the party’s request for time with the poll panel amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

In a letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee, the Commission informed her that a Trinamool delegation, consisting of its authorised representative and four additional members, may meet the poll body’s top officials at 11 am on Friday.

The EC noted that Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien had sought an appointment for a delegation of party MPs. "The Commission always welcomes regular interaction with political parties for constructive dialogue.

"Accordingly, the Commission has considered the party's request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation comprising of the authorised representative of the party along with four other members for a meeting at 11 am on November 28...," the poll panel said.

O'Brien had written to the EC on Sunday seeking time.

The meeting comes as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asking for his “immediate intervention” on two issues.

She flagged the state CEO’s direction to district election officers not to employ contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra personnel for the Special Intensive Revision, the voter list cleanup drive, or any other poll-related work.

The second issue she raised concerns an EC proposal to set up polling booths inside private residential complexes.