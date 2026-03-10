'Will alert President Droupadi Murmu to deletions', Deb's plea to protect tribal voting rights

Mayor Gautam Deb said on Sunday that he would write to President Droupadi Murmu to inform her that the names of several voters from tribal communities in tea garden areas of the Siliguri subdivision had been struck off from the voter list or were facing adjudication after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Deb, also a member of the Trinamool Congress national working committee, said the President, herself belonging to a tribal community, and the constitutional head of the country, should be made aware of the deletions of names of tribal and marginalised voters.

“The President visited this region on Saturday. As the constitutional head of the country and someone who hails from the tribal community, she should know how the names of tribal and marginalised people are being omitted from the voter list during the SIR process,” Deb told newspersons at the district Trinamool office here.

He added that the party was currently preparing a list of affected voters whose names were removed from the electoral rolls.

“We are compiling details of tribal residents whose names were deleted from the voter list during the SIR process. As the mayor of Siliguri and a national working committee member of my party, I will send the list to the President and request her intervention to safeguard their voting rights,” the mayor, who had welcomed Murmu during her visit on Saturday, added.

The President had visited the Siliguri subdivision to attend the ninth conference of the International Santhal Council.

Referring to her visit, Deb said: “She visited the region to interact with tribal people. We hope she takes necessary steps to protect the democratic rights of those whose names have been removed from the voter list during the SIR process.”

Trinamool leaders presented a number of people — including some local representatives and members of rural bodies — whose names, they said, had been deleted from the electoral rolls.

“We hope the President will intervene in the matter,” added the mayor.