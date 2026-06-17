8 arrested over bid to free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan from Falta police station, Bengal CM vows strict action

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta Police Station in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, while the state government warned of stringent action against all those involved in the incident.

Police said security forces were deployed in advance based on specific intelligence inputs about a planned attempt to attack the police station during a demonstration over Khan's arrest.

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"We had information that a section of the crowd was planning to attack the police station during the demonstration and snatch away the accused. Adequate security arrangements were made beforehand, and timely action by police and central forces prevented any such attempt," a senior police officer said.

Supporters of Khan, who is currently in judicial custody, gathered in large numbers in Falta's Shatol Kolsa area on Tuesday and staged protests before marching towards the police station. Investigators alleged that the demonstrators intended to forcibly secure Khan's release and create unrest in the area.

Police claimed that Khan's wife had been mobilising supporters since Monday and named her as the alleged mastermind behind the attempted attack. An FIR has been registered against her in connection with the incident.

According to investigators, several complaints against Khan's wife have surfaced during the probe. The officer indicated that further legal action, including her possible arrest, could follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Addressing a 'Janakalyan Shivir', a state government's outreach programme, in Falta on Wednesday, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said those involved in the alleged attack on police and paramilitary personnel would face strict action.

"I was in Kurseong on Tuesday. I saw on television that some people, under the leadership of the mafia's wife, tried to attack police personnel and paramilitary forces. The rule of law has been established in Falta. No matter how big a mafia is, the BJP government will teach them a lesson," he said.

Referring to videos purportedly showing protesters fleeing and jumping into nearby water bodies while being chased by police, Adhikari said authorities would identify and prosecute all those involved.

"Those seen in the videos would not be spared. I am instructing the superintendent of police from this stage to book those involved in anti-state activities under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They must be punished in such a way that no one can dare to attack police, government employees or paramilitary forces again," Adhikari said.

He also warned of action against the assets of those found guilty.

"Not only jail, but the properties of those who have carried out the attack will be confiscated and put up for auction. Our double-engine government will ensure this. Establishing the rule of law is our objective," the chief minister said.

Adhikari asserted that his government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness and urged people to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Khan, who called himself 'Pushpa' — inspired by the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster — was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on June 8 after being booked under various charges, including extortion.

Since his arrest, police have conducted a series of operations in Falta aimed at dismantling his alleged criminal network and restoring law and order in the region. Police said the investigation is continuing and further arrests could be made.