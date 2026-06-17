MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Bengal former minister Udayan Guha arrested in Kolkata over 2021 post-poll violence allegations

Guha, who was TMC candidate from Dinhata in 2026 Assembly elections, has also been accused of extortion and cheating

PTI Published 17.06.26, 03:14 PM
Udayan Guha

Udayan Guha The Telegraph library picture

Bengal former minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha was arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with allegations linked to the 2021 post-poll violence, police sources said.

While police have not officially disclosed the grounds for the arrest, sources indicated that the allegations against Guha relate to incidents of post-poll violence following the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At this stage, we are not in a position to share information regarding the arrest. The matter is under investigation and necessary legal procedures are being followed," a senior police officer told PTI.

According to police sources, Guha, who contested the 2026 Assembly elections as the TMC candidate from Dinhata, also faces allegations of extortion and cheating.

Police said they acted on information about his whereabouts before carrying out the arrest in the city.

"We had information that Guha was staying in a flat in Phoolbagan area of Kolkata. He was arrested from the flat," the officer said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

RELATED TOPICS

Udayan Guha Trinamul Congress (TMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Media will forget in 20 days’: Three generations of Delhi family erased in Malviya Nagar fire

For the relatives who filled the community hall in Gurugram on June 14, the grief was sharpened by the clarity of hindsight
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

The transhipment port on Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar, in all probability, will be Modani empire's part

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT