Bengal former minister Udayan Guha arrested in Kolkata over 2021 post-poll violence allegations

Bengal former minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha was arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with allegations linked to the 2021 post-poll violence, police sources said.

While police have not officially disclosed the grounds for the arrest, sources indicated that the allegations against Guha relate to incidents of post-poll violence following the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

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"At this stage, we are not in a position to share information regarding the arrest. The matter is under investigation and necessary legal procedures are being followed," a senior police officer told PTI.

According to police sources, Guha, who contested the 2026 Assembly elections as the TMC candidate from Dinhata, also faces allegations of extortion and cheating.

Police said they acted on information about his whereabouts before carrying out the arrest in the city.

"We had information that Guha was staying in a flat in Phoolbagan area of Kolkata. He was arrested from the flat," the officer said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.