regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 November 2025

Bengal SIR: ECI urges Nadia district to complete digitisation of electoral rolls by November 26

Nadia District Election Officer Manoj Agarwal said the EF distribution is proceeding smoothly and that no other issues were discussed in Wednesday's meetings

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 19.11.25, 11:19 PM
A booth level officer (BLO) explains the details of enumeration forms to voters as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in West Bengal, in Nadia, West Bengal, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

A booth level officer (BLO) explains the details of enumeration forms to voters as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins in West Bengal, in Nadia, West Bengal, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday urged West Bengal's Nadia administration to complete the digitisation of records under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by November 26, as the state gears up for upcoming elections, officials said.

A review meeting, led by Deputy Senior Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, was held at the Krishnanagar District Magistrate’s office with Nadia DM Aneesh Dasgupta and senior officials, including ADMs, EROs (SDOs) and 18 BDOs.

The discussions focused on assessing progress on SIR and addressing challenges faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), particularly in locating voters and capturing their photographs.

Following the meeting in Nadia, ECI officials proceeded to Murshidabad, where they held another review session with district officers in the evening to monitor SIR digitisation and overall election preparedness.

The state has 7.66 crore electors, of which 7.64 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed, accounting for 99.72 per cent, he said, adding that digitisation has been done for 1.48 crore forms.

On Thursday, the ECI team will be reviewing the revision process in Malda district.

After returning to Kolkata, the team on Friday will join the First Level Checking of EVM workshop. All the 24 District Election Officers (DEOs) will be present in that workshop.

