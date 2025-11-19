Submitted SIR form? Here’s a quick guide to check if your BLO has digitised your details

If you’ve submitted your Enumeration Form to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) or online, you can easily check whether it has been uploaded to the Election Commission portal. The process is quick, simple and can be done from the comfort of your home. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

How to check if your BLO has uploaded your enumeration form

Step 1: Go to the website

Open your browser and visit voters.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Open the Enumeration Form page

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Click ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ on the homepage. This will open the login or signup page.

Step 3: Sign up (for new users)

2 5

If you’re new, click ‘Sign Up’ and enter your mobile number, optional email and the captcha to complete registration.

Step 4: Log in (for existing users)

3 5

Click ‘Login’, enter your mobile number and the captcha, then select ‘Request OTP’. Enter the OTP and verify to log in.

Step 5: Return to Fill Enumeration Form

After logging in, your name will appear at the top. Click ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ again.

Step 6: Enter your EPIC number

4 5

Type your EPIC (voter card) number in the box.

Step 7: Search for your form

Click ‘Search’. Your form status will be displayed instantly.

How to read the status

Step 8: If the form is uploaded

A message will appear saying: “Your form has already been submitted with mobile number XXXXX…” This means your BLO has uploaded it.

Step 9: If the form is not uploaded

5 5

No such message will appear, and a new form page may open instead.

Step 10: If something seems wrong

If the mobile number displayed is incorrect or the status shows ‘submitted’ even if you did not submit the form, contact your local BLO immediately.

Important: BLOs will continue uploading forms until 4 December. If your status isn’t showing yet, avoid repeated calls — the update may still be in progress and it’s common knowledge that the BLOs are swamped with work.

If you face any confusion, note the message on the site and share it with your BLO for help.

Also Read A step-by-step visual guide to filling the SIR form for the 2025 West Bengal voter list