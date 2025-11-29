EC likely to hold special SIR camp for sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi on Dec 2-3

The Election Commission is likely to hold special camps at Sonagachi, Asia's largest red-light district, on December 2 and 3 to address difficulties faced by sex workers during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said on Saturday.

The decision comes amid rising concerns across the city's red-light districts over challenges in completing SIR enumeration forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial phase of the SIR will continue until December 4, with the draft voter list scheduled for publication on December 9.

Also Read Kolkata’s Sonagachi sex workers to get special assistance camp amid voter list SIR challenges

"Despite this timeline, the Commission has decided to conduct the Sonagachi camps before the preliminary phase ends," the official said.

On November 21, three organisations working with sex workers – Society of Human Development and Social Action, Usha Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, and Amra Padatik – emailed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal outlining widespread problems with enumeration.

"Their concerns prompted CEO Manoj Agarwal to promise special hearing facilities in red-light districts, including Sonagachi. The CEO also indicated he might personally attend one of the camps," the official told PTI.

Amra Padatik advocacy officer Mahasweta Mukherjee said sex workers across various city neighbourhoods were struggling with filling forms.

"The CEO instructed district election officers and electoral registration officers to deploy officials to assist sex workers in the red-light areas," Mukherjee added.

Mukherjee visited the CEO's office on Saturday to submit a formal letter detailing issues in Sonagachi, Sethbagan, Rambagan, Jorabagan, Khidderpore, Kalighat, and Bowbazar.

"The organisations requested a camp on December 2, citing specific assembly constituencies and part numbers," he said.

In its reply, the CEO's office confirmed that officials would be sent to the listed areas on December 2 and 3 to resolve enumeration-related problems on the spot.

Satabdi Saha, secretary of Amra Padatik, said many sex workers had fled the districts out of fear of filling the forms, adding that the Commission's assurance may help restore their confidence.