Assam says 4.35 km of India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced amid BGB objections

The Assam government on Monday said that no fencing could be erected along 4.35 kilometres of the state's boundary with Bangladesh due to objections by the border guards of the neighbouring nation.

There is also no fencing in 34.609 km as that part falls in rivers, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said.

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In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, Bora said that barbed wire fencing in 228.541 km has been completed out of a total 267.5 km of the India-Bangladesh border spread across Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

"Fencing work for 4.35 km of border could not be carried out due to objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Indian citizens live there on the bank of the Kushiyara river in Sribhumi district," he added.

Besides, there is no fencing in 34.609 km as this portion falls in rivers, of which 30.37 km is in Dhubri and 4.239 km is in South Salmara-Mankachar, Bora said.

"In the open areas of rivers, Border Security Force (BSF) monitors the border through the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) by established boat observation outposts," he added.