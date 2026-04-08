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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Congress puts focus on job creation and healthcare in upcoming Assembly Elections

Releasing the document, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the urgent need to revive investment and accelerate development. He alleged that the current regime had failed to address core economic concerns

Subhasish Chaudhuri Published 08.04.26, 11:19 AM
Congress Bengal election manifesto 2026

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The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising a sweeping overhaul of the state’s socio-economic framework through a series of welfare-driven and development-oriented measures.

Releasing the document, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the urgent need to revive investment and accelerate development. He alleged that the current regime had failed to address core economic concerns.

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Elections in the state are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.

The Congress is contesting from all 294 Assembly constituencies in the state on its own this time.

The manifesto outlines an ambitious roadmap anchored on employment generation, education, healthcare and governance reforms. Among the headline promises are free education for women up to the postgraduate level, filling all government vacancies within a year, and the establishment of artificial intelligence and skill development centres across the state to tackle unemployment and stimulate economic growth.

Kharge said: “The party will focus on three broad themes — ensuring transparent and fair elections, granting greater autonomy to the police force and establishing the rule of law.”

Under its Employment Guarantee Mission, the Congress pledged support for start-ups, alongside a strong emphasis on skill development and AI-based education.

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Assembly Elections 2026 Congress Manifesto
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