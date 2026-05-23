Bengal govt orders departments to report vacant posts by June 3 for faster recruitment push

The West Bengal government has directed all administrative departments to submit detailed reports on vacant posts by June 3 as part of a fresh initiative to strengthen the administrative machinery and expedite recruitment across departments.

In a communication issued by the finance (audit) department, the state government said the exercise was aimed at ensuring "efficient service delivery" and addressing the large number of vacancies pending for a considerable period.

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"To strengthen administrative machinery and ensure efficient service delivery, the state government has decided to initiate the process of filling up vacant posts across various departments," the order stated.

The notification, issued by the additional chief secretary of the finance department on May 22, said departments would have to undertake a "comprehensive review" of their present vacancy position and furnish consolidated reports in a prescribed format.

"In view of the fact that a significant number of posts have remained vacant for a considerable period, it is imperative to undertake a comprehensive review of the current vacancy position," the communication said.

According to the order, separate vacancy details will have to be prepared for departmental offices, directorates and regional offices. The government has also stressed that proposals for direct recruitment must be backed by "adequate justifications".

A senior state government official said the exercise was part of the administration's broader attempt to improve governance and speed up public services.

"The government wants departments to identify manpower gaps quickly so that the recruitment process can be streamlined and essential services are not affected because of staff shortages," the official said.

Departments have been instructed to submit the reports in soft copy in Excel format without altering the prescribed template. The data must be furnished from the official email IDs of the respective heads of departments or nodal officers.

The communication described the matter as "very urgent and important" and asked all departments to comply with the deadline strictly.