BJP-led Bengal govt ends two-day Eid-Ud-Zoha leave, declares May 28 sole public holiday

The new BJP-led government in West Bengal has withdrawn the earlier two-day holiday for Eid-Ud-Zoha that was announced by the previous administration and has now declared May 28 as the only public holiday for the festival, bringing the state’s schedule in line with the Centre.

In a fresh notification issued by the Finance Department, the state government said the holidays declared for May 26 and 27 stood cancelled after information was received that Id-Ud-Zoha would be observed on May 28 this year.

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Observed on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon, Eid-Ud-Zoha or Eid-ul-Adha is a major Islamic festival commonly known as Bakrid.

The new notification from the West Bengal government's finance department said, "Information has been received that Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) will be observed on May 28, 2026 (Thursday)." It further said the governor "is pleased to declare May 28, 2026, (Thursday) as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)." The order clarified that May 26 and 27 would now be treated as normal working days for all government offices and establishments covered under the notification.

The decision comes amid the new government's broader push to tighten administrative discipline and restore what it describes as "work culture" in state government offices following the change of guard in the state.

A senior state government official said the administration wanted to prioritise public service delivery and reduce disruptions caused by prolonged holidays.

"The government's message is that official work and public services should not suffer because of an excessive holiday culture. There is a clear emphasis on productivity and accountability in offices," the official said.

Incidentally, soon after assuming office, the Suvendu Adhikari-led government had introduced stricter attendance norms for employees in state government offices. Staff members were directed to report by 10.15 am and remain in the office till at least 5.15 pm, effectively mandating a seven-hour workday.

The bureaucrat said the curtailment of the Bakrid holidays was in line with the administration's efforts to improve efficiency and ensure quicker disposal of public work.

Again, on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court reserved its verdict on multiple petitions opposing a West Bengal government order that placed restrictions on animal slaughter ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The petitioners have sought relief under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, arguing that exemptions should be allowed to carry out religious practices associated with the festival.

The petitions contest a May 13 order issued by the West Bengal government, which requires a “fit certificate” prior to the slaughter of bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, and both male and female buffaloes. The order also stated that slaughter of animals was only permitted if they were above the age of 14 or those permanently incapacitated due to injury, deformity, old age or incurable disease.