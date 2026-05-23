CM Suvendu Adhikari directs concerned departments to hand over land to railways to complete 61 stalled projects

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said his government has directed all departments concerned to hand over land to thee railway authorities for completion of 61 stalled projects in the state.

These projects are stalled due to land allotment issues, including one at Hili near the India-Bangladesh border in Uttar Dinajpur district and another in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram.

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He also stressed the need for completion of these projects to improve railway connectivity in the state.

"We have directed all departments concerned to hand over land to the railways for the stalled projects," Adhikari said, asserting that the people will see the positive impact of the 'double engine' government as these railway projects are being expedited.

The chief minister said work for a 366-metre viaduct at Chingrighata crossing in east Kolkata for the New Garia-Airport metro line, which was stalled for lack of necessary police permission for more than a year, was going on in full swing.

All requisite permits had been given for the work after the first BJP government was formed on May 9.

"We will use the opportunity of the double-engine government to accelerate the speed of development," Adhikari said.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Asserting that the central and state governments will work in tandem for the development projects, the chief minister said, "A developed India will be achieved only after Bengal advances in the path of development."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had in February said that total work worth Rs 92,974 crore is under progress in Bengal, covering track creation, station redevelopment and safety enhancements.