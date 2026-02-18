MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's plea to CM for three-day Ramzan holiday

Chowdhury said he had outlined several proposals in his letter, keeping in mind the “ground realities” faced by the Muslim community in Bengal during the festivities

Our Bureau Published 18.02.26, 07:10 AM
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, urging her to take specific initiatives ahead of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chowdhury said he had outlined several proposals in his letter, keeping in mind the “ground realities” faced by the Muslim community in Bengal during the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some arrangements and decisions can help the Muslim community observe Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr smoothly,” the former MP said.

In his letter, Chowdhury requested the state government to declare a three-day holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

He said many people travelled from far-flung areas to their native places to celebrate Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

“If there is a three-day holiday, it would help them celebrate the occasion in a better manner. I have also urged the chief minister to ensure that additional buses and trains are operated across the state so that people can travel conveniently,” the Congress leader said.

Chowdhury further requested that no important examinations be scheduled during the week of celebrations, expected in mid-March.

He stressed the need for adequate food grain supply through ration shops and proper arrangements for drinking water, particularly during sehri — the pre-dawn meal observed during Ramzan.

Chowdhury’s letter invited criticism from the BJP in Murshidabad district, where Muslims constitute over 70 per cent of the population.

Moloy Mahajan, BJP president of the Behrampore (organisational) district unit, said: “It seems he is trying to get closer to Muslims now. Instead of talking about the development of the minority community, he is only asking for more holidays. This is disappointing and suggests desperation to woo Muslim voters, particularly after he lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Later on Tuesday evening, Chowdhury made two other demands before the state government. “During Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Imams and muezzins should be handed over an additional allowance,” he said.

Chowdhury referred to the state's assistance for “other religions” during festivities. “Similarly, during Eid-ul-Fitr, all idgahs should be illuminated, and the state should provide funds for it,” he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Ramzan Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday Mamata Banerjee Assembly Elections Muslim Community
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the commander who leads the BJP’s battle to conquer Mamata’s fortress Bengal

Since November last year, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav has spent more time in Calcutta than in Delhi’s Paryavaran Bhawan – his ministry HQ – or his constituency, Alwar in Rajasthan. For good reason
Imran Khan
Quote left Quote right

A person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with dignity, basic human consideration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT