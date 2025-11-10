Community care beyond the clinic, dental association's relief for flood victims

The Calcutta branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), in collaboration with the Jalpaiguri Nagarik Sansad, organised a two-day relief and medical outreach programme across several flood-affected areas of the Jalpaiguri district.

Teams of doctors, healthcare volunteers and local social workers recently visited remote localities like Kullapara, Adhikaritari, Hoglatari, Chapadanga and Dakshin Alta in the Dhupguri block of the district, which were ravaged by the flash floods on October 5.

“Over these two days, they reached out to thousands of residents, conducted free health check-ups, handed out essential medicines and distributed around a thousand blankets to families still living in temporary shelters,” said a source.

More than a month has passed since the devastating floods swept through vast areas of Jalpaiguri, leaving people homeless.

Currently, several flood-affected families continue to live in makeshift shelters made

of plastic sheets and tarpaulin.

“As health professionals, we have a duty not just to treat, but also to reach out to those who have no access to care. The people of Jalpaiguri are going through immense hardship even after the floodwaters have receded,” said a representative of IDA.

They also made a financial contribution to “Amader Rannaghor”, which is a community kitchen run by DYFI for flood victims of the region, to support their relief efforts.

“For over a month now, this volunteer-driven kitchen has been serving meals to nearly 500 people every day, primarily flood victims who lost their homes and livelihoods,” said a source from the Indian Dental Association.