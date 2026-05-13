CM to hold meet with officials of 41 departments at Nabanna to set governance roadmap

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari will hold a meeting with officials of 41 departments that report to him at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.

The meeting is significant as these departments need direction from the new government.

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“So far, five ministers have been given the charge of 12 departments. But the remaining 41 departments report to the chief minister as no other minister has been appointed so far. The departments, which were allotted to ministers, have started getting directions since Monday afternoon,” said a source.

Right now, some major departments such as health, public works, finance and public health engineering report to the chief minister. On Wednesday, Adhikari is expected to guide the next course of action.

Getting direction from the chief minister is important for the departments, as they are not sure how they will proceed after the change of power in the state. For example, various departments were involved in carrying out the programme called "Paray Samadhan" by the previous government. But the departments were not sure whether they could go ahead with the programme.

“In each of the 340 blocks of the state, a sum of ₹30 crore was allocated for carrying out projects to ease local infrastructure-related problems. But several projects under the scheme proved to be unnecessary. Now, a direction is needed on whether to go ahead with the programme,” said an official.

According to sources, six officers from each department, including the secretary, would take part in the meeting.

“The chief minister would take note of the ground reality and would give the required directions. In all probability, the chief minister would ask the departments to start working for the implementation of central schemes which were not introduced in the state so far,” said an official.