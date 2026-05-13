Axe on security cover for ‘non-categorised’ political protectees, each MLA allowed one PSO

The security cover provided to all “non-categorised” political protectees was withdrawn on Tuesday, sources in the state home department said.

An instruction was issued to all police districts across the state to remove such security arrangements, except in the case of MLAs. “All sitting MLAs may be given one PSO (personal security officer) each if they are non-categorised,” a senior official of the state directorate of security said.

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Categorised protectees are individuals considered “high-value targets” with a high threat perception and are covered under X, Y or Z categories.

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee were under Z-plus security cover. The Prime Minister also falls under the Z-plus category, although his security is handled by the SPG (Special Protection Group).

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, during his first administrative meeting with the police on Monday, said Abhishek’s security would now be restricted to the level he is entitled to as an MP. He also said Abhishek’s threat perception would be reviewed every week. However, Suvendu said that Mamata’s security should not be reduced.

The directive issued by the directorate of security stated that any withdrawn security cover could be restored after a fresh assessment of threat perception. “If it is necessary to restore security to an individual, it may be done after a thorough review of threat perception,” the official said.

All ministers and MLAs of the previous regime had extensive security cover, which was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Sources said district police chiefs had already begun compiling lists of individuals receiving security cover in their jurisdictions and reassessing their threat perception.

“We are executing the order. Simultaneously, we are preparing a list (of party members with security cover). Their threat perception is being evaluated,” an officer posted in a south Bengal district said.