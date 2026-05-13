Three held on charge of gang-raping homemaker in Alipurduar

A housewife was gang-raped on Sunday night while attending a wedding ceremony as part of the groom’s party in the Falakata police station area of Alipurduar district.

Police have arrested three accused in connection with the case.

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A source said the victim, who is from a village within the Mainaguri police station limits in Jalpaiguri district, had travelled to a village with the Falakata police station limits for the wedding. Reportedly, the three accused were also part of the same procession.

The trio took the woman to a secluded and poorly lit area away from the wedding venue and assaulted her.

She did not initially disclose what had happened, but she narrated the ordeal to her husband on Monday.

The victim and her husband later lodged a complaint at the Falakata police station.

Police officers from Falakata, with assistance from Mainaguri police, arrested the three accused in a late-night operation on Monday.

The victim’s medical examination was also conducted, said a source.

The trio were produced at a court in Alipurduar on Tuesday. The court heard the case and sent them to five days in police custody.

Accident

Two BJP supporters were killed and another sustained serious injuries in an accident in the Falakata block of Alipurduar district on Tuesday.

A police source said that Nakul Roy, 35, and Subha Das, 26, both residents of Dhanirampur in Falakata, were returning from a victory rally of the BJP on a two-wheeler. Another supporter, Mani Roy, was returning on a scooter.

The two-wheeler carrying the duo lost control and hit a roadside tree near Khagenhat Bazar. Roy, who was behind them, collided with the bike.

Residents and police personnel rushed them to the super-speciality hospital in Falakata, where doctors pronounced Nakul and Subha dead.

Mani, who fractured his leg, was referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Police seized both vehicles. Investigations have started.