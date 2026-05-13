BJP government pursues old criminal cases, TMC-Congress leaders rush for anticipatory bail in Islampur

Chopra, a block in the North Dinajpur district long known for frequent political clashes, has been stirred after police started taking action against people with old criminal cases pending against them following the change of government in Bengal.

Despite the BJP coming to power in the state, several assembly segments in North Dinajpur — including Chopra, Islampur, Chakulia and Goalpokhar — remain under the control of Trinamool Congress.

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However, renewed police activity against leaders accused in old cases has triggered anxiety in the political circles.

Several Trinamool leaders, as well as some Congress leaders, appeared in person at the court in Islampur on Tuesday to seek anticipatory bail in pending cases.

Lawyers based in Raiganj and Islampur said they are in contact with other political leaders and workers attempting to secure anticipatory bail to avoid arrests.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with senior police officials on Monday and directed them to enforce the rule of law with no regard to political affiliations.

A source said the chief minister also instructed the police to reopen several old cases which were allegedly suppressed.

Gopal Bhowmik, the husband of the sabhapati (head) of the Trinamool-run Chopra panchayat samiti, Konika Bhowmik, was arrested on Monday in connection with some old cases.

Residents said that Gopal, a Trinamool leader, often operated from his wife’s office and exercised influence over the administrative matters.

“He was involved with different illegal activities. Even though multiple complaints were lodged with the police in the past, no action was taken against him as he is a Trinamool leader,” said a Chopra resident.

The police on Sunday nabbed Subrata Adhikari, the brother of Shankar Adhikari, the BJP candidate who had contested from the Chopra seat and lost to the Trinamool. Subrata has some old cases pending against him, a source said.

This led to panic among political leaders and party workers, particularly those associated with Trinamool.

Jillur Rahaman, the upa-pradhan (deputy chief) of the Daspara panchayat and a Trinamool leader, said on Tuesday that he was implicated in a murder case from 2018.

“Besides that, I have been named in some other cases. Many people have already obtained bail, but I had not done that. Now I feel it is better to appeal to the court and seek bail,” he said.

“I went to the Islampur court to consult my lawyer. I have heard that many others are doing the same,” Rahaman added.

Ashok Roy, a resident of Chopra and working president of the Congress in North Dinajpur, said he too has approached lawyers regarding what he described as a “false murder case” registered against him in May 2018.

The police in Chopra continued the arrests on Tuesday.

Keshab Baral, the officer-in-charge of Chopra police station, said that two Trinamool leaders, Ziaul Haque and Jiban Roy, had been to the Islampur court to consult lawyers regarding anticipatory bail in connection with a 2018 murder case.

Baral said police arrested Jiban after he exited the court premises, while Ziaul managed to escape.

A source said Ziaul is the vice-president of the Trinamool’s Chopra block unit and Jiban serves as the district general secretary of the Trinamool-backed tea workers’ union in the district.

The BJP’s district leadership said the response by the leaders in Chopra indicates the violence unleashed by some political leaders over the years.

“The police are now acting impartially against those accused of spreading terror in the region. Those who unleashed violence and terror on ordinary people in the past will face police action,” said Surajit Sen, a district vice-president of the BJP.

“The new state government has sent a clear message, and the police and the administration will now work to restore peace in troubled Chopra,” he added.