Clashes in Malda: BJP leaders blocked from visiting Mothabari, police cite security concerns

BJP delegation, led by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, which was going to visit the communal clash affected Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district, was on Sunday stopped by the police at English Bazar, around 3 kilometres from its destination.

A senior police officer said that the situation in Mothatbari, where clashes occurred on Thursday, is normal now.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the BJP team, which also consisted of BJP MP Khagen Murmu, was not allowed to visit the violence-hit area, the saffron party leaders and supporters put up a road blockade for some time.

BJP activists went past the first iron barrier put up at Sadullapur area and held demonstrations on the road when stopped at the second barrier.

Police used water cannons to disperse the BJP activists as they burnt tyres and tried to smash the second barrier made of wooden planks, a police official said.

"The people of Bengal are witnessing what is happening here. The police of the state are working as the cadre of the ruling TMC," Majumdar told reporters later.

"Had the police shown the same zeal and been more active last Thursday, as was evident today, the Mothabari riots would not have happened," he said.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening, according to locals. The violence led to arson, vandalism and physical attacks on people. A total of 63 people have been arrested in connection with their involvement in the clashes.

The minister said though he had informed the administration that he will not move around the area and be seated inside the police station to speak to the riot-affected people, his request was turned down.

Majumdar alleged that in violation of established procedures and court rules, civic volunteers were pressed into service to stop the BJP delegation. Civic police were deployed to maintain law and order in the area along with state police flouting conventions, he claimed.

The BJP leader said, "How can the police direct the villagers not to hold Ram Navami puja? The police cannot do that. I have asked the people to celebrate Ram Navami without fear." Earlier, a group of villagers, mostly women, met Majumdar and his party colleagues at a place around 10 kilometres ahead of Mothabari, and narrated their problems to the leaders.

The situation in the clash-hit Mothabari was peaceful, amid heavy deployment of police personnel, a senior police officer said.

However, internet services in the area remained suspended, he said.

"The situation is peaceful. There has been no untoward incident in the area in the last 48 hours. Shops and marketplaces are open, and regular business activities are underway," Inspector General (IG), North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav told PTI.

"We have our policemen deployed there. We will take a call on resumption of internet services or extension of suspension later in the day," he said. The Calcutta High Court had on Friday directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of Police of Malda to file an action taken report over the violence by April 3.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.