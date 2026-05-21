CM Suvendu Adhikari asks party workers for project ideas in north Bengal

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asked BJP workers of north Bengal to send proposals to his office to expedite the development process in the region.

His move is being seen as a fillip for grassroots party functionaries whose efforts have brought the BJP to power for the first time in Bengal.

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“Whatever proposals you have, get them ready by June. When I am here for two-three days in July, hand over those to us. You can also send them (proposals) to the chief minister’s office. We will check them and take up all such jobs (projects) that we can do. You can also send proposals through the district presidents,” Suvendu told party workers at a meeting at the BJP office in Siliguri on Wednesday.

After landing in Bagdogra, the chief minister headed for Mallaguri near Darjeeling More — the principal entry point to Siliguri — and reached the party office. Senior party leaders and elected representatives welcomed and felicitated him there.

Addressing BJP workers, the chief minister stated that he would also spend time in north Bengal to strengthen the BJP’s support base. In the just-concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 40 of 54 Assembly seats in north Bengal. The party had bagged 30 seats in the 2021 polls.

“North Bengal is always on our priority list because the region has consistently supported us. During my visits, I will keep some time for organisational work of the party, along with government work,” Suvendu said.

Suvendu said party leaders and workers should work together to stop "anti-national activities" and the culture of “cut money” and "syndicate and mafia highhandedness".

“All of us should work in tandem to prevent such activities. We want a change in this system. We will also see to it that the false cases registered against our party workers are withdrawn,” he said.

Suvendu accused Trinamool of playing “divisive politics”.

“They (Trinamool) formed development boards in the hills to create a rift among different communities. In the plains, they tried to divide the Matuas, Rajbanshis and others,” said Suvendu.

Senior BJP leaders present at the meeting said the chief minister instructed them to continue working on the grounds.

“He reaffirmed that the government would fulfil its promises and also said that we should continue with our political activities, reach out to the people and elaborate on the initiatives taken up by the new government,” said a party leader.