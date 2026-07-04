Siliguri: Three people arrested by Matigara police for involvement in 'illegal' land deals

Officers of the Matigara police station under the jurisdiction of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate arrested three persons on Thursday for being allegedly involved in illegal land deals.

Rinku Singh, Rajesh Oraon and Pankaj Tamang were nabbed from Matigara and Debidanga in the case as they were allegedly trying to sell a parcel of land in the Patharghata area of Matigara block in an illegal manner.

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“There are reports that all three of them have grabbed private land and have illegally sold such plots. They were also involved in encroaching government land and selling those as well,” said

a source.

After the BJP government was formed in the state, Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling, had instructed the police to take steps against such land grabbers. The police have initiated a probe and are in search of some others who were involved in similar land deals, said sources.