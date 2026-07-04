BJP flags TMC duo’s viral pictures with firearms on social media, demands immediate arrest

Two photographs purportedly showing a Trinamool Congress panchayat member and a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader of Malda posing with firearms went viral on social media on Friday, prompting the BJP to demand their immediate arrest.

One of the photographs shows Riyajul Sheikh, a former TMCP unit president at Samsi College in the Ratua police station area, sitting on a bed while holding a pistol in his right hand.

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Another photograph shows Jamshed Ali, an elected panchayat member of the Chandmoni panchayat in Ratua-I block, holding firearms in both hands.

Neither Sheikh nor Ali could be contacted despite repeated phone calls.

Prasun Roy, a former district TMCP president, confirmed that Sheikh had served as the student body’s unit president before the organisation was dissolved following the recent Assembly elections.

“I have also seen the photograph, but I do not know under what circumstances he was seen holding a firearm. The image is unacceptable. If any offence has been committed, the law should take its own course,” Roy said.

A local Trinamool leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the photograph was believed to have been taken after the party’s victory in the 2023 panchayat elections.

The BJP leadership in the district has demanded immediate police action.

“Jamshed Ali is known for his role during elections and is considered a notorious figure in the area. The police should arrest him immediately for circulating such an intimidating photograph. The former TMCP leader should also be arrested,” said a BJP leader.

Police said they were investigating the matter. “Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law,” said an officer.