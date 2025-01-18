RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI court in Kolkata finds Sanjay Roy guilty

A court in Kolkata on Saturday found Sanjay Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, guilty in the rape and murder of a 31-yea-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On a day charged with anticipation and trepidation, the Sealdah court complex stood at the centre of national attention as the clock ticked down to the judgment.

Judge Anirban Das pronounced the verdict in courtroom 210 in the case that ignited widespread emotions, drawing lawyers, activists, doctors and citizens to the bustling court premises.

Judge Das told the victim’s family counsel that the Supreme Court – on the family’s plea for a reinvestigation in the case – had not given any stay on delivery of the verdict,

“You [Sanjoy Roy] had entered the hospital, attacked, raped and murdered the victim,” said the judge. “You are hereby pronounced guilty.”

The judge felt the evidence was strong enough to prove Roy’s guilt. Roy could face the death penalty – the maximum punishment – or life imprisonment. The sentence will be decided on Monday.

Roy maintained he is innocent and that he had followed the instructions of senior police officers.

The brutalised body of the doctor was discovered in a hospital seminar room on August 9. The police arrested Sanjay Roy the next day.

Investigators alleged that he acted alone, but the victim’s family and junior doctors’ groups suspected a wider conspiracy.

The crime sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering protests over workplace safety for medical professionals.

By Saturday morning, an air of quiet tension had descended over the usually chaotic court complex.

Groups of lawyers gathered in hushed discussions, their words laced with hope and scepticism.

“This isn’t just a case; it’s a watershed moment for justice in our country,” said a senior advocate.

Outside, Sealdah’s streets mirrored the court premises' charged atmosphere.

Security at the Sealdah court complex was tightened significantly, with Kolkata Police erecting multiple barricades to control access and ensure the safety of all attendees.

By Saturday morning, the presence of uniformed officers around the court was unmistakable, as authorities prepared for the crowds expected to gather.

Commuters at the nearby railway station paused to glance at the court building, while passersby engaged in animated discussions about the impending verdict.

“Will he get the maximum punishment?” one local man asked, hours before the verdict.

Protesters gathered outside the court premises and demanded the maximum punishment for Roy as a prison van ferrying him entered the court premises.

“He must be given the strictest punishment, it should set a precedent,” said Koushik Maity, a leader of Bangla Pokkha, a Bengali outfit.

The trial, which began in late August, unfolded behind closed doors in a closely monitored courtroom.

The CBI has sought the harshest punishment for Roy, presenting evidence, including CCTV footage and his presence near the crime scene.

However, the victim’s parents have repeatedly questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.

“One person alone couldn’t have done this. We demand a larger investigation to uncover the full truth," the victim’s parents stated.

Adding to the chorus of voices demanding justice, the Junior Doctors’ Front (JDF) held a demonstration at the court complex on Saturday. They were joined by three other medical associations, including the Medical Service Center and Nurses Unity Forum.

“This is not just about justice for one of us,” said a JDF spokesperson.